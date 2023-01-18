SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are returning to the Bay Area this week and into next, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. This week’s King Tides are expected to bring some of the highest and lowest tides of the year.

The King Tides will begin Thursday and last through the weekend into Monday, the NWS said. The tides are expected to bring localized flooding to several low-lying areas along the coast and the SF Bay shore during high tides.

Impacts of the King Tides are expected to be felt along the immediate coasts, Bay front, and coastal marshes and sloughs.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Impacts from King Tides could include:

Sea water on low-lying areas such as roadways, underpasses, coastal trails, and sidewalks

People visiting beaches may lose entry and exit to coves and narrow beaches

Mariners may experience issues with shallow water at low tides

The Southern Marin Fire District warned that a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. through Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. The District advises to move vehicles to higher ground, move items stored in low-lying areas and to avoid driving through flooded roads.