SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area lawmakers are reacting to the historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Judge Jackson was confirmed Thursday in a 53-47 vote that saw three Republican senators cross the aisle and join with all 50 Democrats.

“Today is a day of great pride and patriotism for our nation, as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, who earlier in the day had announced she’d tested positive for COVID. “During her nomination process, Judge Jackson demonstrated the magnificence of her legal mind, her unyielding commitment to justice and her remarkable poise.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA, echoed those sentiments, saying that “Throughout the confirmation process, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson showed why President Biden nominated her. She displayed an exceptional legal mind, impeccable integrity and a commitment to impartiality — qualities that will make her an outstanding justice.”

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo, D-CA, issued a statement saying, “Brava to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic, bipartisan confirmation as the 116th Justice of the Supreme Court and the first Black woman to serve on the highest court of our nation.”

Eshoo went on to say that, “Four words are engraved above the doors of the Supreme Court: Equal Justice Under Law. I’m confident Judge Jackson will make these words walk into the lives of the American people.”

“Ketanji Brown Jackson has just made history,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a tweet. “Our country will be a better place with her on the high court.”