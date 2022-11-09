(KRON) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested on felony charges of possessing child pornography and sending child pornography, according to a social post from the Redwood City Police Department. The suspect, Donovan Rios Rios, was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to Redwood City PD.

Rios Rios was the subject of an investigation from the department’s Investigations Division. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant of his residence was executed. According to the social post, electronic items were seized on the premises. “Redwood City Detectives will be searching the seized electronic devices for any evidence of sexual crimes and/or further victims,” police said in the post.

According to the post, no children were harmed, endangered or victimized during the investigation. Anyone with additional tips regarding Redwood City cases is asked to call the tip line at (650) 780-7110.