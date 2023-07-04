YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visitors to Yosemite National Park are being asked to look out for a man reported missing over the weekend.

Hayden T. Klemenok was seen wearing the clothing shown in the image below, described by the National Park Service as a tan brimmed hat, white sunglasses, a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white Adidas shoes.

Rangers say he was backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls on Sunday and at approximately 2:00 p.m. went into Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Visitors to Yosemite National Park who have either seen Hayden T. Klemenok since 2:00 p.m. on Sunday or were hiking off-trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday or since then are asked to contact the Yosemite National Park dispatch.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Klemenok is originally from the Bay Area and played baseball at Santa Rosa Junior College.

The dispatch phone number is 209-379-1992 and the email address is YOSE_Desk_Officer@nps.gov.