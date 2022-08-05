(KRON) — The summer festival scene returns this weekend with the Outside Lands Music Festival, but the festivities are far from over.

Here are eight other music festivals coming to the Bay Area with a wide range of music genres and activities to choose from. Whether your interest lies in jazz music, pop or Afrobeats, the Bay Area has a festival for you.

Petaluma Music Festival (Aug. 6)

Is Outside Lands not your scene, or is it out of your price range? Consider attending the Petaluma Music Festival instead. The festival features a lineup of 14 artists including Jackie Greene, Anders Osborne, Dustbowl Revival, Jackie Venson and more across three stages.

In addition to music, the festival will feature beer, food, vendors and merchandise. A music artist booth will allow the audience to meet their favorite artists, get autographs and buy merchandise. The event may also feature a silent auction.

General admission tickets cost $60, and VIP tickets cost $169. Proceeds from the festival support music education programs in Petaluma public schools.

San Jose Jazz Summer Fest (Aug. 12-14)

The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest brings together a lineup of jazz bands and performers in addition to panels and films. This year’s performers include Lee Fields & The Expressions, Ledisi, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Charlie Wilson, Durand Jones & The Indications and more.

The festival has also worked with bars and clubs throughout downtown San Jose to provide live music from Thursday to Sunday. None of the venues will have cover charges, and many are within walking distance of the festival. Buskers and up-and-coming bands will be performing on street corners around the festival to fill the walk from stage to stage with music.

The festival will feature the Culture Night Market on Aug. 13 and 14, where artists and creatives sell works celebrating the diverse cultures of San Jose.

Stern Grove Festival’s The Big Picnic (Aug. 14)

Stern Grove Festival has hosted free concerts in woodsy Stern Grove since the beginning of summer and will culminate its events with The Big Picnic on Aug. 14.

The concert will be headined by Phil Lesh & Friends, a rock band led by the former bassist of The Grateful Dead, and will feature Midnight North and Freak Flag Radio DJs Walkin’ Love and Arewenotedead.

The concert is free to attend, but table reservations are being sold for $5,000 to $10,000 to raise money for the venue to continue hosting free events.

Portola Music Festival (Sept. 24-25)

Goldenvoice will host its inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco this fall. Known for hosting festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach, Goldenvoice has announced a lineup of electronic and pop artists to perform.

The two-day festival will be headlined by Flume and The Chemical Brothers and will feature artists such as Kaytranada, James Blake, M.I.A. Jamie xx and Charli XCX.

Single day passes start at $199.95 and two day passes start at $299.95. The event is restricted to attendees 21 or older.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is returning with its first in-person festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will fill Golden Gate Park with bluegrass tunes at the end of September.

Concerts will be held in Hellman Hollow, Lindley Meadow and Marx Meadow. Friday and Saturday festivities go from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday festivities go from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has confirmed that this year’s festival will feature eleven artists: Sam Bush, Galactic F: Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Buddy Miller, Allison Russell, Dashawn Hickman with Charlie Hunter, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Las Cafeteras, Joy Oladokun, Charley Crockett, Lucius and Marcus Mumford. Tickets to the event are free.

Lost in Riddim Afrobeats Festival (Oct. 1-2)

The Lost in Riddim Afrobeats Festival is bringing international music artists to San Jose to celebrate the African diaspora and its influence on global music. The event has 36 confirmed performers across two days.

The festival will be at Cunningham Regional Park and will feature artists including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Sean Paul, Ella Mai, Skepta, Tiwa Savage and many more. The event will also feature food from local vendors, bars, band and festival merchandise and free water stations.

Tickets cost $225. The event is open to all ages.

Day to Night Festival (Oct. 15-16)

The Day to Night Festival will bring two days of DJs and musical artists to San Francisco’s Treasure Island. With a focus on dance music, Day to Night Festival promises attendees “the best music with your best friends” and a “one-of-a-kind party.”

Saturday’s festivities will feature Dom Dolla, Lee Foss, Booka Shade and more, and Sunday will feature Artbat, Tinlicker, Township Rebellion, Cristoph and others. The festival will also feature pre-parties and after-parties to make for three total days of events.

Tickets start at $20, and VIP packages are available.

Second Sky Music Festival (Oct. 29)

Curated and headlined by DJ Porter Robinson, Second Sky Music Festival features a lineup of electronic music artists. The festival will take place in Oakland and features RL Grime, Kyary Pamyu Pamyum, Bladee, salute, Magdalena Bay and more.

Hosted by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and Portola music festivals, a ticket to the one-day event starts at $159.50. The event venue will also feature bars and food vendors.