Bay Area musician returns home after being in 2-week coma due to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “When I came to the doctors, they were like shocked. They were shocked, they thought I was going to die.”

The drummer of the Bay Area thrash metal band Death Angel is now back home after being in a coma for nearly two weeks due to the coronavirus.

The drummer of Death Angel says he was recently on death’s door.

It happened as the band on an upswing. Fresh off a Grammy nomination and winding up a five-week European tour with two other Bay Area metal bands — Exodus and Testament.

“Halfway through the tour, people started getting sick and it starts spreading from one person to the other,” he said. “Once I did get sick the third or fourth last day, it hit me pretty hard I knew I probably had COVID. I just knew it.”

Will Carroll says with their last show in Germany cancelled, the band flew home and went into self quarantine. He was hospitalized a few days later.

“They put me in a coma because my lungs were failing. They put me on a ventilator, I was in that state for 12 days,” Carroll said. “That was no picnic, when I was in the coma I had heart failure at one point. The more I hear it, the more horrified I get.”

He said the doctors were amazed to see him regain consciousness.

“The first things out of their mouth was we thought you were gone or for sure,” he said.

Unable to walk on his own when he got out the hospital, he’s now regaining his strength, and credits his friends, family and fans for the outpouring of support that’s helping him heal.

“I definitely have a new perspective on life, i’m not gonna squander the second chance,” he said. “I’ve definitely learned from this it was definitely an eye-opening experience. Thank you very much.”

Carroll expects it will be several weeks before he’s well enough to get back behind the drums but he knows his band mates are already working on new material. So while it’s unclear when any band will be back to touring and playing live — Death Angel will still be making new music.

