Bay Area native QB Jared Goff, signs 4-year contract extension $110M guaranteed

(KRON) – The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Jared Goff have come to an agreement of a four-year $134 million dollar contract, $110 million guaranteed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the contract would lead Goff through the 2024 season.

Compensation update: Rams are giving QB Jared Goff a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed, per source. It ties him to LA through 2024 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

Goff was signed as the No.1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

There was no doubt the quarterback would get an extension coming off of a 2018 Super Bowl appearance.

NFL Network’s Michael Silver, reported Rams head coach Sean McVay explaining the importance of having Goff for seasons to come.

… "All the narratives out there are wrong. Jared and I couldn't be more connected, and I couldn't be more appreciative of him as our leader. He is so vital and important to us and our success. That extension WILL get done. It's a matter of when, not if." — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) June 13, 2019

In June, Goff told NFL writer Kevin Patra, his only focus was getting better as a player, not on his next deal.

“I’ll just continue to do what I’ve been doing the last few years, and hopefully it will take care of itself,” Goff said.

In 2018, Goff lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 13-3 record.

Goff had a break out season with a pass rating of 101.1 and threw 32 touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.