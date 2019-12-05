Bay Area nightclub promoter arrested for sexual assault

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police in San Jose were contacted by three female victims who reported they’ve been sexually assaulted by a Bay Area nightclub promoter.

Daniel Antonio Moreno, 28-years-old from San Jose, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on multiple counts of rape.

The victims ages ranged from 20-27 years old.

Investigators are asking anyone with information involving the suspect to contact Detective John Tran of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit at (408) 277-4102.

