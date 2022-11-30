SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early December storm that’s currently on track to hit the Bay Area late tonight could bring heavier than expected rainfall levels, according to the latest forecast. With wet weather set to descend on the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, PG&E is warning people to be prepared. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan says the rain could impact the Thursday morning commute.

“Our early December storm is on track to impact the Bay Area late tonight through Thursday,” Grogan explained. “Models are now showing the system moving through a little quicker than earlier anticipated. It will still begin in the late evening hours tonight in the North Bay and track south, making for a very messy Thursday morning commute.”

The system is expected to bring rain and mountain snow to much of Northern and Central California.

However, while the rain could be significant, according to Grogan, it may not last as long as initially expected.

In “the later afternoon on Thursday, we should clear out a bit quicker which may help the afternoon commute a bit,” Grogan said.

Still, despite not sticking around for very long, the storm is expected to bring significant rainfall.

“Altogether, I’m expecting .50″ – .75″ of rain locally and higher amounts in some of our coastal mountains,” said Grogan. “We will also see the wind kick up with this system.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

How much wind? Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible on Thursday, according to PG&E.

The storm is also expected to bring snow to higher elevations, with a winter travel warning in effect for the Tahoe area.

Closer to the Bay Area, Grogan says the temperatures might actually warm up a bit from the last couple of frigid nights and early mornings.

“One caveat is that overnight temperatures tonight will not be as chilly as the past few nights,” Grogan explained. “But expect those cooler mornings to return overnight Friday after the front passes us by. A second shot of rain heads our way this weekend.”