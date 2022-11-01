SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Although it just managed to stay dry for Halloween, November is starting off with some very welcome rainfall for the Bay Area. According to KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan, we could get anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch in some areas.

“We’re kicking off November with some very welcome incoming rainfall,” Grogan said. “A cold front rolling down from the Gulf of Alaska arrives Tuesday and stormy weather ahead of it will bring us anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in our urban areas.”

The welcome rain will make for a damp commute for some Tuesday morning, according to Grogan.

“The showers arrive early in the morning Tuesday making for a messy morning commute,” she said.

With the ongoing drought conditions, the question is, how long will this rain last? According to Grogan, not very.

“The bulk of the rain should pass us by on Tuesday but it’s possible that we’ll see a few lingering showers into Wednesday morning,” she explained.

The November rain is also expected to bring with it some cool, fall temperatures.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“We will also feel a drop in temperatures as this system moves through the Bay Area,” Grogan explained. “Cooler daytime highs but also some very chilly 30s in our inland valleys for lows on Tuesday through Thursday.”