SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations.

“November continues to deliver with more rain on the horizon,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “Successive systems are lining up in the Pacific and look to bring the Bay Area beneficial rain and the Sierra more snowfall.”

While Friday will stay dry with temperatures slightly warmer than earlier this week, the winter weather conditions will return by Saturday.

“Friday will be the calm before the successive storms with temperatures slightly warmer,” said Grogan. “By Saturday, increasing clouds lead to showers rolling in late afternoon beginning in the North Bay and working their way south.”

How long will the rain stick around?

Rain is expected to hit on Saturday and could continue off and on, possibly into the middle of next week.

“Saturday through Wednesday, each day has a chance of showers, something we haven’t seen in quite some time,” Grogan said.

Winter Storm Watch in the Sierra

With the storm bringing rain to much of the Bay Area, snow is also expected in the higher elevations.

“A Winter Storm Watch in the Sierra begins Sunday afternoon and goes through Tuesday evening,” Grogan said. “Areas above 7,000 feet could see 2-4 feet of snow.”

The winter weather conditions are also expected to impact travel, leading to possibly dangerous conditions on the roads.

“Wind is expected to gust up to 45 mph and at peaks, those winds could gust upwards of 75 mph,” Grogan said. “That being said, travel will be treacherous. The National Weather Service predicts that travel will be ‘difficult to impossible.'”