Sunday, Sept. 18

8:00 a.m. – Highest rain amounts so far in northwest Sonoma

Rain amounts overnight ranged from a few hundredths across Marin and southern Napa Valley to 0.25 on average in the Sonoma valleys, according to the NWS Bay Area on Twitter. The highest amounts, ranging from 0.50 to 0.68, fell in northwest Sonoma.

7:00 a.m. – Showers move into North Bay overnight

As an early-season storm descended on the Bay Area, showers moved into the North Bay overnight, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service Bay Area. Amounts so far vary from a few hundredths to 0.13″ in Sonoma and Marin counties, according to NWS. There were showers in San Francisco overnight and light rain in Napa County.

Rain arrived in parts of the Bay Area overnight, track the storm on KRON4's weather radar. https://t.co/KUldMqW1zo — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 18, 2022

