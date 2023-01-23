SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Blue skies and sunshine have returned to the Bay Area after nine atmospheric rivers rolled through. Between Dec 26, 2022 and January 17, 2023, weeks of storms left flooding and feet of snow behind, but just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.

Check out the rainfall totals laid out below:

36.18” Santa Cruz

34.80” Cazadero

31.34” Felton

30.51” Boulder Creek

28.51” Guerneville

27.97” Los Gatos

26.95” Kentfield

26.67” Healdsburg

18.33” Oakland

17.64” Downtown San Francisco

15.28” SFO International Airport

(Image courtesy of National Weather Service)

Santa Cruz came in with the highest amount of rain in our area at just over 36 inches. The storms had significant impacts, causing flooding, landslides and road closures. Hwy-17 was closed due to mudslides, and Santa Cruz beaches were littered with storm debris.

A lone person walks near driftwood storm debris washed up in front of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk amusement park on January 11, 2023. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Guerneville received 28.51 inches of rain during the three-week period. The nearby Russian River was considered near flood stage. In early January, Guerneville was one of the Sonoma County school districts that faced temporary closures due to the storms.

A section of fence floats in a flooded neighborhood on January 09, 2023 in Guerneville (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Over in the East Bay, Oakland received 18.33 inches of rainfall. Oakland broke a record for the most rain seen in a 16-day period on Jan. 11. The city faced flooding in various areas and downed trees impacted residents and kept the Oakland Fire Department busy.

Cars sit stuck in a flooded underpass at Webster St. and 34th St. that has been flooded since this weekend’s storm in Oakland on Jan. 4, 2023. (Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

More than a foot of rain fell near San Francisco International Airport. Nearby, part of the U.S. 101 freeway was so badly flooded that the roadway was closed for several hours. Drivers across California were encouraged to avoid driving through standing water, but some drivers braved it anyway. On Jan. 16, at least 25 cars were damaged after hitting a pothole leftover from the storms.

Drivers barrel into standing water on Interstate 101 in San Francisco on January 4, 2023 (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The storm has brought some good news, California reservoir levels have risen significantly since the beginning of the year. In Santa Clara County, four reservoirs began spilling over.

As the state of California dries out and takes stock of the damages, President Joe Biden has granted an expedited request for a disaster declaration from Governor Gavin Newsom. Federal assistance will now be available to qualified residents impacted by the storms which killed 20 people.