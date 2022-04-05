Bay Area Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-CA, and Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, will unveil new legislation designed to improve air safety, increase traveler protections, reduce in-flight violence and hold unruly passengers accountable if they assault airline crew members of flight attendants.

Known as the Protection from Abusive Passengers Act, the legislation could see offenders convicted of assaulting flight crew — including flight attendants, pilots and crew members — aboard an aircraft placed on a commercial no-fly list. The list would be managed by the Transportation Security Authority (TSA). Banned individuals would receive advanced notice of being placed on the list, including guidelines for removal and opportunities for appeal.

The lawmakers say the enhanced penalty will serve as a strong deterrent and is necessary for improving the safety for front-line aviation crews and passengers amid the recent surge in incidents of air rage. The number of airline employees who have reported incidents of harassment, abuse and assault in the workplace has skyrocketed recently.

There were 5,981 unruly passenger incidents reported in 2021, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA investigated 1,105 serious incidents last year, over three times the previous high since the agency began collecting such data in 1995.