Bay Area representatives in favor of impeaching Trump

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The violence at the nation’s Capitol on Wednesday is fueling efforts to have President Donald Trump removed from office – on grounds that he incited the events that took place.

Several members from California United States congressional delegations are pushing to impeach President Trump.

Those in favor from the Bay Area congressional delegations are:

Jared Huffman

Mike Thompson

Jerry McNerney

John Garamendi

Mark DeSaulnier

Barbara Lee

Jackie Speier

Eric Swalwell

Ro Khanna

Anna Eshoo

Zoe Lofgren

Nancy Pelosi

A group of Trump supporters violently attacked the Capitol building and vandalized property inside. Five people died during the riots, including one U.S. Capitol police officer.

Since then, several lawmakers want Trump out even though he has less than two weeks left in office.

House Democrats have drafted a new impeachment resolution against President Donald Trump.

The White House released the following statement on Friday regarding the impeachment: