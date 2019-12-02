Bay Area residents brave the rainy weather

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – The holiday weekend’s wet weather made for an easy excuse to stay indoors.

But many people did the opposite.

“There’s puddles everywhere,” one boy said. “But it’s fun to jump in them and fun to skate in it.”

Walnut Creek’s ice skating rink in Civic Park was the place to be Sunday afternoon.

Never mind the wet weather — the holiday spirit was not going to be dampened.

“Even though it’s raining, they knew it would be open so they decided to brave the rain and come out and ice skate,” a woman said.

The wipers were much needed on 680.

And a sign along Pacheco Boulevard in Pacheco warned about potential flooding under this overpass.

Big puddles filled up in some parking lots as cars splashed through them.

The rain didn’t keep people from walking their all-weather pups or visiting some local shops with umbrellas overhead.

“It’s really not that bad,” one man said. “I mean I wish it was sunny. I wish it was sunny and 75 so that I can break out my shorts.”

Others weren’t so thrilled with the wet weather, but they understand it helps in the long run.

“I think it’s a bummer that we have to deal with the rain,” a woman said. “But we get over it and I think it’s going to be better later in the year.”