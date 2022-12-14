(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend.

Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until new cash drawers are delivered.

Akash Kapoor, Curry Up Now CEO & Chief Troublemaker said in a statement:

“We live and die by our mantra, ‘To create extraordinary experiences and build community by fostering kindness, hospitality, and love in our food and each other.’ We will continue chugging away because WE CAN!!!“