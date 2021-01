LAFAYETTE (KRON) – KRON4’s Will Tran is in Lafayette where restaurants can finally reopen after being forced to shut down for over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the purple tier, restaurants can serve outdoors with personal services, such as hair dressers and nail salons, being allowed to work indoors.

Reopening happens to fall in between two big Bay Area storms, so customers are looking to indulge before the wind and rain drives them back inside.