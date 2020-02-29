Bay Area school district officials meet with health department amid coronavirus fears

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo County superintendent of schools held a regularly scheduled meeting at San Mateo Community College on Friday with other superintendents from school districts around San Mateo County.

They received a briefing from the county’s health department regarding the novel coronavirus.

They’re specifically worried about the virus, but at this point there’s no indication that the virus is spreading locally.

Parents are concerned about whether their kids should continue to go to school and whether or not schools might be closed down.

The Superintendent of Schools, Nancy Magee told KRON4 that at this point there’s no reason for alarm and that schools should continue to carry on as they have been.

“Right now our greatest plan is to provide safe and supportive school learning environments for our students as there is no reason to take any additional action. And as soon as there is something that indicates we do something differently, we will do that,” Magee said. “In the meantime, we’re encouraging all of our students to practice good health protocols as well as our staff and we will continue to communicate with our families and our students and our community members and we will keep you updated get back to you when anything changes.”

County health officials are also saying the same thing.

They advise to just take some basic precautions, the sort of stuff you would do it during any flu season.

Wash your hands frequently, make sure you cover your mouth when you’re going to cough, wipe down any work areas or places where you eat and just take some basic precautions and hopefully that will keep the regular flu or maybe the coronavirus from spreading if that becomes a problem.

