Bay Area schools brace for PG&E power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As fire danger grows in Northern California, hundreds of thousands of people will lose power, PG&E announced.

Officials said it will happen early Wednesday morning through Thursday.

The power shutoff could affect up to 800,000 PG&E customers in Northern and Central California, including several schools.

Multiple districts may be impacted.

Check back to see if your school will be closed as KRON4 learns more.

Castro Valley Unified School District

Jensen Ranch

Palomares

Proctor Elementary Schools

Canyon Middle School

For more information, the district will keep residents up to date on the website.

Hayward Unified School District

The school district is saying that only one school may be affected.

Stonebrae Elementary

All schools will be open in the district at this time.

Napa Unified School District

It has been announced that ALL schools in the district will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

Oakland Unified School District

The Oakland Unified School District announced that 12 schools may be closed if the power is shut off:

Grass Valley Elementary

Howard Elementary

Parker Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Sequoia Elementary

Fruitvale Elementary

Elmhurst United Middle School

Bret Harte Middle School

Skyline High

Rudsdale High

Sojourner Truth

BayTech Charter School

If you are a parent or guardian to a student at one of these 12 schools, the district hopes to know whether that campus will be closed by 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

At that time, a call will be made to notify families of the closures.

Officials say how the wiring is configured in Oakland is how it was determined which school’s power will shut off.

If students show up on campus Wednesday morning, staff will be there to alert the students and parents.

At this time, the 71 other schools in the district will be in session.

Oakland officials remind residents to sign up for notifications and updates on www.acalert.org during an outage.

San Leandro Unified School District

All schools in the district will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 9.