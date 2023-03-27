SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another storm is poised to move into the Bay Area overnight Monday with the brunt expected to land early Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines, along with potential flooding.

Follow our blog for the latest storm updates.

Bay Area storm updates:

Monday, March 27

5:00 p.m. — SF Mayor Breed issues emergency declaration to prep for tomorrow’ storm

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued an emergency declaration to prep for Tuesday’s storm with the help of Supervisor Aaron Peskin. Included is a provision allowing the Department of Building Inspection to demand window inspections after a series of weather-related window blowouts due to high winds.

NEW: SF Mayor Breed issued an emergency declaration to prep for tomorrow’s storm. Included in that w/help of @AaronPeskin is a provision allowing the Dept of Building Inspection to demand any window inspection or report from any building to address the risk of unsafe conditions. pic.twitter.com/gukxFGe6yI — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) March 27, 2023

4:30 p.m. — Muir Woods to open late due to weather

Muir Woods will open four hours late on March 28 as a result of strong winds forecast for Tuesday. The extra time will allow staff to perform a safety walkthrough, according to a tweet.

4:00 p.m. — SF Bay Ferry expects to run regular service Tuesday

After being severely disrupted by last week’s storm, the San Francisco Bay Ferry announced on Twitter that it plans to run regular service on Tuesday. “We’ve been assessing the storm forecast for Tuesday 3/28,” the service tweeted. “We expect to be able to offer all scheduled service as the storm appears less likely to create unsafe conditions on the Bay that what we saw last week.”

3:30 p.m. — Cold front moves in tonight along with gusty winds

Gusty, southerly winds will develop tonight ahead of an approaching cold front arriving across the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service. The front will spread southward through the day tomorrow, raising the possibility of downed trees and powerlines.