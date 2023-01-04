SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heavy rain and winds arrive in the Bay Area today, posing the risk of flooding, downed trees, power loss and traffic accidents. The heaviest rainfall will arrive in the early afternoon after morning rainfall saturates the soil, increasing the risk of the water rising quickly.

5:22 a.m. — Landslide in Fremont

Flooding and a landslide on CA-84 Eastbound and Westbound at Mission Boulevard in Fremont has resulted in all lanes being blocked in both directions. The California Highway Patrol is advising motorists to avoid the area.

5:20 a.m. — Storm poses a challenge for roads and travel

“Wednesday is going to be a challenging day for the Bay Area with high wind and flooding rain on tap,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan. “Our first hit of rain will arrive early in the pre-dawn hours making the morning commute very difficult if not impossible. Our second wave of rain and wind will arrive in the early afternoon and extend into the evening. That is when the heaviest showers are set to kick off bringing two inches of rain to the Bay, higher amounts are expected in the North Bay and our coastal and North Bay peaks could see anywhere from 4-6 inches.”

“My best advice for people is that if they have a choice, stay put on Wednesday as travel is going to be tough. Hopefully people have taken the time to prepare their homes and are ready to bear the brunt of the storm.”