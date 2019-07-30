Bay Area teen accused of murder in Italy attended ‘fight nights’, uncle says

ROME (AP) — The uncle of one of the teens jailed in Italy for the fatal stabbing of a police officer says his nephew took part in organized fights between boys in high school.

The uncle of Finnegan Lee Elder told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “fight nights” in a popular San Francisco park were well-known and “apparently resulted in many injuries.”

Sean Elder says his nephew didn’t have a criminal record or discipline records from school.

Finnegan Elder, who is 19, and Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, who is 18, were taken into custody hours after the slaying of Carabinieri Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega early Friday.

A judge said Elder told authorities he stabbed a man he later discovered was a police officer because he feared he was being strangled. The judge noted the teen lacked neck marks consistent with attempted strangulation.

