Bay Area teen author honored for STEM work

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – 17-year-old Ria Doshi is a senior at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino and she is being recognized for her work to promote diversity in the STEM field.

During her high school experience, her passion for technology grew, and she created an app to help her fellow students with autism. She is also an author, penning a book series called The Code Detectives, which brings to life a diverse cast of characters who use technology to solve mysteries in their community.

Her book series pushed The Mars Generation – a nonprofit focused on educating youth in STEM – to name her a 24 under 24 Global Leader in STEM. Doshi says she is a strong advocate for increasing diversity within the tech field and her books give young girls strong, fictional role models in technology and AI.

