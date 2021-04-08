Bay Area teens create Twitter bot with vaccine appointment alerts

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In one week, all Californians age 16 and over will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

While that’s welcome news in our fight against the pandemic, it also means more competition in find a vaccine appointment.

A Twitter bot called “COVID Vaccines SF” is aiming people in the Bay Area to score their appointments. It was created by two high schools students in Redwood City.

The two brilliant minds, Sam Mendelson and Daniel Stoiber, joined KRONon Thursday to talk more about the initiative.

Mendelson and Stoiber are senior at Design Tech High School in Redwood City.

They say they originally created it to help their parents get appointments, but quickly realized it’d be beneficial for the entire Bay Area community.

