OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Winter weather in other parts of the country is impacting Bay Area travelers Thursday morning as hundreds of flights across the country are being canceled. Around 1200 flights across the country have been canceled for Thursday and 700 flights are already canceled for Friday.

A massive winter storm is predicted to bring an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds to a broad swath of the country over the next few days. The weather is forecast to hit the Plains, Midwest and East Coast and will be followed by a surge of Arctic air, bringing a Christmas weekend that could be the coldest in decades for many parts of the country.

While the Bay Area is expecting a relatively mild Christmas weekend, travelers are already feeling the impacts as the weather descends on major hubs like Chicago and Denver.

At least 145 flights into or out of Denver International Airport were canceled Wednesday as the city was hit with snow, gusty winds and freezing temperatures, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. At least 219 flights into or out of Denver were expected to be canceled Thursday.

FlightAware was also expecting at least 364 flights to be canceled Thursday at O’Hare and Midway airports in Chicago. Earlier this week, those two airports said they had 350 pieces of snow removal equipment and 400,000 gallons of pavement de-icing fluid on hand for the storm.

In the Bay Area Thursday morning, we’ve already seen:

SFO: 16 flights canceled; 59 flights delayed

OAK: 10 flights canceled; 31 flights delayed

SJC: 10 flights canceled; 34 flights delayed

The Associated Press contributed to this report.