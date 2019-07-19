Live Now
Bay Area Ulta store robbed 8 times in 6 months

News

MORGAN HILL (KRON) – Morgan Hill police are investigating robbery cases at an Ulta beauty store that has been hit multiple times in just the past few months.

In the most recent robbery, 5 women stole $4,000 worth of makeup.

Two of the women seen in the surveillance footage have been identified so far.

Investigators say they stole $4,000 worth of merchandise on Tuesday.

It’s been a problem for the store recently.

They have been hit 8 times in the past 6 months.

Police believe these burglaries and the suspects are connected to other Ulta burglaries in the Bay Area.

