SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trees are downed and outages are being reported as a wind advisory for the entire Bay Area went into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph are expected and gusts in the 50 mph range are possible. Already, there are reports of thousands without power, downed trees and road closures as high winds begin to pummel San Francisco and other areas around the Bay.

Bay Area wind advisory updates:

2:28 p.m. — SF Fire Department responding to wind-related issue in the Excelsior

Fire crews are on the scene of an incident in the Excelsior neighborhood that is being described as “wind-related” by SFFD. People are being asked to avoid the area of 1100 Russia. Emergency crews are on the scene and traffic delays are expected.

2:21 p.m. — Downed power lines in Fremont

Fremont PD is advising people to avoid Walnut Avenue between Overacker Avenue and Gallaudet Drive due to downed power lines/trees. Alternate routes are being advised.

Photo: Fremont PD

2:17 p.m. — Downed tree affecting SFMTA lines

A downed overhead wire near 24th & Potrero is impacting SFMTA lines, according to a tweet from the transit service. Delays are expected for the 9/9R, 33 and 48 lines. High winds are being experienced across SF.

2:15 p.m. — Crissy Field Center and Muir Woods without power

Power is currently out at the Crissy Field Center, Building 1199, and the Field Station at Presidio Tunnel Tops, according to a tweet from Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Power at Muir Woods National Park Service is also out, according to a second tweet.

1:55 p.m. — Wind-related power outages impacting over 20,000 customers: PG&E

Power outages as a result of the high winds are already impacting thousands of customers across the Bay Area, according to PG&E.

San Francisco: 1,171

Peninsula: 12,357

North Bay: 4,331

East Bay: 142

South Bay: 4,896

Bay Area Total: 22,897

PG&E said it is mobilizing for powerful winter storms arriving today, warning that “high winds, rain and low elevation snow could result in trees and other debris falling into powerlines.”

1:50 p.m. — Novato Shelter in Place requested due to downed power lines

Residents of Shields Lane in Novato are being asked to shelter in place due to multiple downed high voltage power lines in the area. Multiple lines are down on Shields Lane at Wilson Avenue, according to a Nixle alert. Power is currently off for about 1,573 residents. Power restoration is “To Be Announced.”

1:45 p.m. — Strong winds bring down trees in SF

A tweet from KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable showed downed trees ripped up from their roots as a result of the high winds already blowing in San Francisco.