'Everybody wants justice': Pelosi talks impeachment at San Francisco event

SAN FRANISCO (KRON) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was back on her home turf Wednesday.

She was welcomed by a sold out crowd at the San Francisco Commonwealth Club, and the hot topic was impeachment.

"Everybody wants justice, everybody wants the president to be held accountable," Pelosi said. "Everybody believes that no one is above the law, especially the President of the United States."

She received a big round of applause by the audience who just hours before had heard Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his first public statement on the Russia investigation that he didn't exonerate Donald Trump, as the president claims.

After Mueller hit the airwaves, several democratic presidential candidates called for the house to begin impeachment proceedings.

Protesters were in front of the venue where Pelosi spoke, speaking their minds.

Back inside, the speaker faced the media.

"We have to get the facts, the American people deserve to hear the truth, we won't be swayed by a few people who think one way or another," she said.

The ultimate decision whether or not to begin impeachment proceedings will be made by Pelosi.

