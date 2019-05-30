'Funny, kind and genuine': Milpitas man killed in Bay Bridge crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The man in the deadly crash on the Bay Bridge has been identified.

His name is Juhmoni Thompson Crain from Milpitas.

He was 23-years-old.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on WB-80 just before Treasure Island when a box truck rear-ended a Golden Gate transit bus.

Thompson Crain was inside the box truck along with two other men.

The two others were taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Some of Crain's friends took to social media to share their feelings on the sudden loss.

Rest In Peace Juhmoni Crain, I know you only wanted to do good. We we’re supposed to get right for this Summer 💯🔙🚪. — TheyHateHellyP💯 (@GodsPlugHP) May 29, 2019

Whenever I would hoop I would just take a pic of the ball and my shoes and my nigga juhmoni would always hit me up and ask wyd and I would always give him the same answer like bruh you see my snap why you even askin and minutes later would be where I’m at, you can’t replace that — 🐐® (@papaswave) May 29, 2019

RIP Juhmoni.. you was one of the happiest, most positive people I knew. Rest easy up there bruh 🙏🏽😔 — steezy🐉 (@JRSteezy) May 30, 2019

I will always remember you as a funny, kind and genuine person. You would always light up any room you were in with your contagious smile and bright personality. Rest easy Juhmoni. I am praying for your family and loved ones. Thanks for the great memories in childhood and HS. pic.twitter.com/FS7YCEBGse — Travis♛ (@TravTheSav_) May 29, 2019

💛 pic.twitter.com/lkcI1SmBC6 — 𝐕𝐞𝐞. (@v1ennetta) May 30, 2019

