SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Firefighters quickly contained a fire that grew to less than an acre in Santa Rosa.

Units were on scene near the area of Porter Creek Road and Mark West Springs Road where the fire was initially reported to be 1/4 acre. No evacuations were issued. Authorities urge caution if traveling in the area.

#PorterFire – UPDATE – Fire is less than 1 acre and has been contained. Crews will be in the area working. Expect delays if traveling in the area. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/a3DsCDaa7l — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 16, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.