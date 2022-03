SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department reported a 1-alarm fire early Monday at 16 De Long Street in the city’s Outer Mission neighborhood, near the border of Daly City.

The fire was reported at 2:42 a.m. People were advised to avoid the area. The address features a single-story structure.

No injuries were reported. The fire was contained by 3:59 a.m. An unknown number of people were displaced.