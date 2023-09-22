(KRON) — An alleged attacker was arrested around midnight Friday after police responded to a reported stabbing on board a BART train arriving at an Oakland station.

Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department officers were on scene Friday just after the alleged stabbing on board a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland and made an arrest at 12:20 a.m., BART Police told KRON4. The suspect was identified by authorities as 44-year-old Tamire Edwards of Oakland.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the alleged stabbing, BART Police said.

The alleged stabbing is believed to be unprovoked, according to investigators. The investigation into the alleged attack and the motive remains ongoing.

Edwards was booked into the Alameda County jail.