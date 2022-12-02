OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested Thursday after an overnight ATM theft last month, the Oakland Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. at One Stop Market located on the 8400 block of International Boulevard.

Police said three people entered the business and loaded the ATM into their vehicle before driving away from the scene. Two of the suspects are still at large.

The arrested suspect, who was not identified by police, was identified after arriving at the OPD Police Administration Building on Dec. 1. The suspect was at the building to retrieve property. After an OPD officer realized who the individual was, the suspect was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.