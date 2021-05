OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police say two people were arrested Saturday night at May Day demonstrations being held in Oakland.

One person assaulted an officer in the area of 2nd and Castro Street, according to police. The second individual assaulted an officer in the area of 10th and Castro Streets.

In connection to tonight’s demonstrations, the #Oakland Police Department arrested an individual for an assault on an officer at 2nd and Castro Street. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.