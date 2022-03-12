SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested on suspicion of battery, child endangerment, resisting arrest, battery on police officers and for outstanding warrants on Friday, according to the Central Marin Police Authority.

Officers say they received a “frantic” 911 call from a resident on Sunny Hills Drive in San Anselmo at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The caller reported a physical altercation between adults within the home.

Officers say that one of the people inside the home had an outstanding felony warrant for weapons and “explosive device violations.”

The suspect had barricaded himself in the back bedroom of the house with his one-year-old child, police said.

While the officers were establishing a perimeter, the suspect jumped out of the bedroom window, leaving his child safely behind, and ran away from the police. The suspect ran across Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and into another residential neighborhood with police in pursuit.

Officers say they witnessed him jump into a dumpster, which the police surrounded.

The suspect then jumped out of the dumpster and “immediately began fighting with the officers,” said police, who were able to take him into custody.

Central Marin police said several of their officers received minor injuries but the suspect was not injured.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital and cleared and then was transported to the Marin County Jail.

