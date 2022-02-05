1 arrested for shooting on I-880 in Oakland that killed former Berkeley basketball star: authorities

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of a fatal freeway shooting that killed one person Friday night on Interstate 880 in Oakland, according to California Highway Patrol.

The arrested man was identified as 25-year-old San Francisco resident Juan Angel Garcia who authorities say was responsible for the death of the victim.

Garcia was then taken to Alameda County Jail.

KRON4 learned Saturday morning, was identified as Gene Ransom — although CHP has yet to officially announce that information.

Ransom, a former Berkeley High School and UC Berkeley basketball star player, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A CHP investigation revealed Garcia was driving a black Lexus sedan when he fired a shot into Ransom’s black Honda Civic.

At least one bullet hit Ransom, authorities said, which caused him to drift to the right and strike a guardrail — causing his car to stop.

Initially, the shooting Friday night led to the closure of the northbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland. Around 10 p.m., all lanes have been reopened.