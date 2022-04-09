SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March.

The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down.

They found an adult male suffering head trauma and life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated.

On April 8th, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, authorities reported.

Police launched an investigation and identified 32-year-old Amiel Mirador as the primary suspect responsible for the assault.

The suspect was arrested in San Jose by patrol officers the night of the incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Mirador has been charged with homicide.

Officials say the victim’s identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming it with family.

Anyone with information is asked to call 408-277-5283 or visit www.svcrimestoppers.org .

If submitted anonymous information leads to an arrest, a cash reward is eligible.