OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested for pointing a laser at officers during a protest Friday night in Oakland, according to authorities.
OPD says it’s a crime for a person to point a laser scope, or a laser pointer at another person in a threatening manner.
The offense is a misdemeanor and carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.
Black Lives Matter protesters took the streets of Oakland Friday night following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Oakland police say they respect passionate protests, but will not tolerate organized groups that gather with the intent to cause damage or harm to the city of Oakland.
No other arrests have been made at this time.
Check back for updates
Latest News Headlines:
- 1 arrested for pointing laser at officers during Oakland protest
- San Francisco moves closer to being removed from state’s COVID-19 watch list
- PHOTOS: Remembering ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman
- ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
- Texas oil industry dodges Hurricane Laura, but leaders still prepare for next storm