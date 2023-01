A photo from the San Jose Police Department shows a black ski mask, Louis Vuitton backpack and handgun with five rounds.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department said an officer arrested one person for possession of a handgun Tuesday.

Police department officials said an officer in training stopped a vehicle and found an assault handgun.

A photo tweeted from the San Jose Police Department shows a black ski mask, and Louis Vuitton backpack and an assault handgun with five rounds.

The suspect was taken to the county jail, according to officials.