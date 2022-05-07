SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies from the San Carlos Bureau responded to a stolen vehicle report early Saturday morning.

Officials were alerted by an Automatic License Plate Reader system. The system showed that a vehicle was reportedly stolen. The report happened around 1:26 a.m.

Deputies searched for the vehicle and found it at the intersection of Holly Street and Industrial Road. A suspect occupied the car, officials say. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police arrested 42-year-old suspect, Mark Anthony Castro, after confirming the vehicle was still outstanding. A search was conducted inside the vehicle.

The search revealed that Castro had altered keys, which are used commonly for access vehicles. Castro was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle (felony) and possession of burglary tools (misdemeanor).

Officials released the vehicle to the registered owner after the owner responded to the scene.

Anyone with information should call 650-363-4911 or 1-800-547-2700 for the anonymous tip line.