SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested and a pistol was seized Tuesday following a traffic stop in the Tenderloin, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A plainclothes sergeant with the SFPD Tenderloin station heard gunshots coming from the direction of Eddy and Hyde streets at around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.

A witness pointed out the suspect vehicle and officers conducted a vehicle traffic stop. One subject was arrested and a firearm seized.

A photo tweeted out by SFPD showed a black handgun on the floorboards of the vehicle alongside an empty case of Modelo and an empty Kentucky Fried Chicken container.