1 arrested in connection with social media threats against Bay Area middle school

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) – Police in San Rafael arrested a youth over the weekend in connection with threats made on social media against students and faculty at Davidson Middle School.

About 8 p.m. Friday, police started getting reports from parents and students about a threatening social media post targeting the school, located at 280 Woodland Ave.

Statements were made about harming students and teachers at Davidson, police said, but details about the threat or where it was posted were not released.

Detectives worked with the social media provider to track down a suspect, who was arrested about 3 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall.

Investigators determined that the suspect didn’t have the means to carry out the threat, police said. Police are continuing to monitor social media posts and said the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online here