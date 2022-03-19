PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A 27-year-old male was arrested Friday afternoon for possessing explosive device materials, officials say.

The incident happened at 300 block of Longbrook Way around 3:00 p.m.

Pleasant Hill and Clayton Police Department investigated a series of vandalisms in the area. The investigation lead to officers locating and identifying the suspect.

Pleasant Hill detectives say they found the suspect with an explosive device and other tools used to make bombs.

Police sent out a search warrant and numerous residents were asked to leave the area.

Contra Costa County Hazmat, ConFire Hazmat and the FBI assisted in the investigation, according to police.

The suspect was arrested without incident and booked into Contra Costa County Jail.

The evacuation order was lifted and the area was deemed safe by officials.

The investigation is ongoing.