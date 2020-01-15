1 arrested in San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Authorities said one person has been arrested following a stabbing in San Jose
It happened overnight near the area of Wyman Way and Gilchrist Drive.
According to officials, one person was stabbed and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At this time there does not appear to be any other suspects involved, authorities said.
No other details were immediately available.
