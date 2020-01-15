1 arrested in San Jose stabbing

Live Now
SAN JOSE (KRON) – Authorities said one person has been arrested following a stabbing in San Jose

It happened overnight near the area of Wyman Way and Gilchrist Drive.

According to officials, one person was stabbed and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time there does not appear to be any other suspects involved, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available.

