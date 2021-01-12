$1 billion combined winnings in Mega Millions, Powerball jackpot

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are just over $1 billion this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $615 million, and the Powerball is estimated at $550 million.

Why is the prize so enormously high?

Fewer people are buying lottery tickets lately, leaving more money to win.

In Milpitas, one lotto location has sold two winning tickets in the last seven years.

Off of Dixon Landing Road, the Chevron gas station has sold both a winning Powerball and a Mega Millions ticket.

There have been a few lucky, newly-wealthy Bay Area residents in recent times.

In San Francisco, a woman won a $10 million Scratcher ticket at the Arco gas station in the Mission just days before Christmas.

Last week, someone purchased a winning ticket worth $2 million at a Chevron gas station in Brentwood.

And a Santa Rosa resident won $5 million almost exactly one year ago.

Don’t miss your chance to win this week. The Mega Millions draw is Tuesday night.