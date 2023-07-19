(KRON) — With a billion-dollar jackpot on the line for Wednesday’s drawing, a winning Powerball ticket was sold in California. A ticket sold in Los Angeles matched all five winning numbers with the Powerball number.

That ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market, located at 1205 Wall Street in L.A.

In addition, seven players won $448,750 by nailing five of the winning numbers, but not the Powerball number. Three of those tickets were sold in the Bay Area.

7-Eleven (1590 Franklin St. in Santa Clara)

Safeway (4950 Mission St. in San Francisco)

Steve’s Liquors (583 West Tennyson Road in Hayward)

The other four of these tickets were sold in La Puente, South Lake Tahoe, Los Angeles and Northridge.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, and red Powerball 24.

Wednesday’s winner will claim the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever, and the sixth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If you didn’t cash in on Wednesday’s lottery, you can try again on Friday for the $720 million Mega Millions jackpot.