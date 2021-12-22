1 car impounded after sideshow in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One car has been seized by police and four citations were issued for the involvement of sideshows in Antioch on Sunday, police said in a statement.
Over 100 participants attempted to take over intersections and perform sideshows, specifically on the intersection of L Street and Sycamore Drive.
As officers tried to respond to the scene, participants threw items at officers and damaged a police car, Antioch police said.
The one car seized has been impounded for 30 days by authorities.