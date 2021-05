SAN JOSE (KRON/ BCN) – The California Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash Sunday morning on State Route 87.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. along the northbound freeway, near Mineta San Jose International Airport and the transition to U.S. Highway 101.

A vehicle went off the roadway, but no other information was immediately available.

1 person transported to the hospital, was arrested.

No information on why the individual was arrested.

