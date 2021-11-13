1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crash in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities responded to a collision that killed one driver and hospitalized another Friday night in Santa Rosa, police said in press release.

The collision involving a Jeep and a white Ford occurred on Corporate Center Parkway at Challenger Way.

The driver of the Jeep, a 51-year-old man, died at the scene. Witnesses said he was drinking alcohol in the parking lot before the crash.

The driver of the Ford, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

The man drove south in the northbound lanes of traffic and crashed into the woman’s car going northbound head-on, according to police.

Neither car had passengers.